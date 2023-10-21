Flash flood: Sikkim govt offices to remain open this Durga Puja

GANGTOK, Oct 20: In view of relief and rehabilitation work after a recent flash flood, Sikkim

government offices will remain open during Durga Puja festivities, an official notification said.

More than 40 people have been killed and 76 remained missing as a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake on

October 4 led to a flash flood in Teesta River.

“The catastrophic flood has devastated several parts of the state causing widespread loss of lives,

property, critical infrastructure and livelihood. The entire administrative machinery is engaged in the

immediate task of rescue, relief and rehabilitation work. The civil administration with assistance of

various central and state agencies is working on a war footing to restore basic infrastructure to

facilitate the movement of men and materials to the affected areas,” the notification said.

“With a view to continue relief and rehabilitation work in the affected areas and to maintain the

relief camps, the presence of government officials in the affected areas, districts and state

headquarters is felt necessary. Therefore the state government offices shall remain fully functional

during the ensuing Durga Puja (Dasain) holidays from October 23 to 27,” it added.

The notification stated that heads of departments or secretaries and other officers and staffers who

celebrate Durga Puja (Dasain) shall be exempted from duty if they desire but heads of departments

or secretaries wishing to leave the station will have to seek prior approval from the chief secretary

so that their charge can be entrusted to other officials.

Similarly, heads of offices in districts, sub-divisions and blocks will have to obtain prior approval from

their respective HoDs for leaving the station.

HoDs, however, will have to ensure the presence of adequate officers and staffers for the normal

functioning of the departments, the notification said.

Also, all emergency services such as police, fire, health, transport and food and civil supplies shall be

on operational readiness, it added. (PTI)