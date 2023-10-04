Flash floods in Sikkim washes away army vehicles, NH-10; 23 jawans missing

HT Digital

Gangtok, Oct 4: According to reports, a sudden flood along the Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen valley on Tuesday night killed 23 Army men.

- Advertisement -

The flood was caused by a rapid cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, which resulted in a rise in Teesta river levels. The discharge of water from the Chungthang dam aggravated the issue, forcing the water level downstream to surge up to 15-20 feet.

The rushing floodwaters carried away army vehicles positioned in Bardang, near Singtam. The search for the missing employees is now ongoing.

Several Army installations in the Lachen valley were also damaged by the flash flood. Attempts are being made to determine the exact scope of the damage.

Because of the swelling river, the Singtham footbridge over the Teesta collapsed. Several portions of the National Highway 10, which connects West Bengal and Sikkim, have been swept away. Following the sudden flood, several roads in Namchi were closed or rendered impassable.