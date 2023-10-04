29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
type here...

Flash floods in Sikkim washes away army vehicles, NH-10; 23 jawans missing

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

Gangtok, Oct 4: According to reports, a sudden flood along the Teesta River in Sikkim’s Lachen valley on Tuesday night killed 23 Army men.

- Advertisement -

The flood was caused by a rapid cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, which resulted in a rise in Teesta river levels. The discharge of water from the Chungthang dam aggravated the issue, forcing the water level downstream to surge up to 15-20 feet.

The rushing floodwaters carried away army vehicles positioned in Bardang, near Singtam. The search for the missing employees is now ongoing.

Several Army installations in the Lachen valley were also damaged by the flash flood. Attempts are being made to determine the exact scope of the damage.

Because of the swelling river, the Singtham footbridge over the Teesta collapsed. Several portions of the National Highway 10, which connects West Bengal and Sikkim, have been swept away. Following the sudden flood, several roads in Namchi were closed or rendered impassable.

10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya: Decomposed bodies of missing youths found in forest

The Hills Times - 0
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours 7 Best Assam Historical Sites to Visit