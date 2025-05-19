24 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 19, 2025
type here...

Four militants arrested in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 18: Four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, and involved in extortion and recruiting of new cadres, were arrested by security forces from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, police said on Sunday.

All the arrests were made on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Security forces arrested one cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district.

Related Posts:

The arrested man was allegedly involved in extortion in Thoubal District. A handgun, along with ammunition, was recovered from his possession, police said.

A member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup was arrested from Khabeisoi in Imphal East district. He was accused of being involved in recruiting new cadres to the organisation.

Security forces arrested one cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) from Khumbong in Imphal West district. He was charged with collecting extortion money from trucks plying along NH-37 at Khumbong Bazar.

- Advertisement -

One People’s Liberation Army cadre involved in extortion was arrested from Wangjing Sorokhaibam Leirak in Thoubal District.

Meanwhile, two SMG carbines with empty magazines, a modified CMG with one empty magazine, one DBBL Gun, one 9 mm pistol, five PEK explosives, and other articles were recovered during a search operation at the foothill of Kumbi Setupur in Bishnupur District, police said. (PTI)

10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss