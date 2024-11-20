18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Fuel and LPG disruption afflict strife torn Manipur

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Nov 19: The fuel and LPG markets have been seriously affected in strife-torn Manipur after deterioration of law and order situation caused by escalation of violence.

Transportation of fuel to the state has been disrupted following the situation unfolded over the killing of six hostages–three children and three women– allegedly by Kuki militants in Jiribam district bordering Assam, media here reported.

At present, LPG stock at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)’s Gas Bottling Plant, Sekmai, Imphal, is almost nil now,  the reports said quoting official sources.

Normally, the lone gas bottling plant supplies 40-45 loads of refilled LPG cylinders to local LPG distributors on a daily basis, however now the number of loads has been reduced to 12.

Meanwhile, IOCL Malom Oil Depot has almost run out of stock due to the supply disruption. Shipment of essential items for the land-locked Manipur is done along Imphal-Jiribam road and Imphal-Dimapur road, which are considered lifelines of the state. (NNN)

