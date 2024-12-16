13 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 16, 2024
type here...

Gearing up for inclusion of left-out communities in ST list: Sikkim CM

Committee formed to deliver a comprehensive ethnographical report

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Dec 15: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said that his government has remained steadfast in advocacy for the inclusion of 12 left-out communities of the Himalayan state in the Scheduled Tribe list.

He attended the inaugural meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, established to secure the inclusion of 12 left-out Sikkimese communities in the ST list under the Constitution of India.

- Advertisement -

Later, in a social media post, he said, “Our government has been unwavering in its advocacy for their inclusion. A landmark resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021, along with sustained engagements with national policymakers, including the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Home Minister, underscores our dedicated commitment. Encouraging responses have given us confidence that this rightful recognition is within reach.”

Related Posts:

“As we approach Sikkim’s 50th statehood anniversary in 2025, addressing this decades-old demand is paramount for achieving true inclusivity and equity… Despite their pivotal contributions to Sikkim’s identity, these communities have been deprived of Scheduled Tribe recognition since 1979,” he added.

The committee, formed under the chairmanship of BV Sharma, has a mandate to deliver a comprehensive ethnographical report and actionable recommendations within three months. The Sikkim government pledges its full support to ensure this mission’s success, the CM added.

The left-out communities are Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat Dewan (Yakha), Khas (Chettri-Bahun) Mangar, Newar, Sanyashi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), Thami and Majhi. (PTI)

7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Grenade, letter found outside contractor’s home in Imphal

The Hills Times -
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024 5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit