25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Give peace a chance in interest of humanity: UNC

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SENAPATI, Oct 3: The United Naga Council (UNC) recently appealed to Hunphun and Hungpung villagers to refrain from further taking up arms and give peace a chance in the greater interest of humanity.

 “With heavy heart and lamentation over the occurrence of pandemonic situation at the heart of the Ukhrul district headquarters today leading to the death of our beloved brothers from the fatal bullets and injuries inflicted upon many victims from both the villages,” UNC stated.

- Advertisement -

The UNC also said the era of head hunting as sports and glorifying one’s chopped head as a trophy are old ways and the days of the past. “It is a natural phenomenon for any human race to have disagreement and conflict over land resources but violence is not a means for ends of conflict,” it added.

The UNC then said, “With the advent of Christianity in our land, our ancestors have abandoned our old ways of life and always followed the path of ‘reasoning’. So let us reason together and shun from further exacerbation of violence and killings to restore peace and cohesion”.

While lamenting over the death and of those who have been inflicted with bullet injuries and traumas as a result of the emotionally charged trigger holders, the UNC fervently appealed to both the headmen and village authorities at the helms of affair to listen to the ‘inner voice’ and to rein in tumultuous situation and pave way for a peaceful dialogue.

The UNC then offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and “our heart goes out to all fellow friends who sustained injuries from both the villages”.

- Advertisement -

Once again, the Naga body fervently appealed to both the villagers to take a bold step and a higher road towards restoring peace, leaving aside all the bitterness and put at rest all possible confrontation and bloodshed for the sake of “our” elders, children and younger generations. “Let us embrace compassion, love and forgiveness instead of getting ourselves embroiled in senseless fighting. Let peace and sanity prevail,” it added. (NNN)

9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manik Sarkar welcomes Tripura CM’s promise of reopening old murder cases

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World