Give peace a chance in interest of humanity: UNC

SENAPATI, Oct 3: The United Naga Council (UNC) recently appealed to Hunphun and Hungpung villagers to refrain from further taking up arms and give peace a chance in the greater interest of humanity.

“With heavy heart and lamentation over the occurrence of pandemonic situation at the heart of the Ukhrul district headquarters today leading to the death of our beloved brothers from the fatal bullets and injuries inflicted upon many victims from both the villages,” UNC stated.

The UNC also said the era of head hunting as sports and glorifying one’s chopped head as a trophy are old ways and the days of the past. “It is a natural phenomenon for any human race to have disagreement and conflict over land resources but violence is not a means for ends of conflict,” it added.

The UNC then said, “With the advent of Christianity in our land, our ancestors have abandoned our old ways of life and always followed the path of ‘reasoning’. So let us reason together and shun from further exacerbation of violence and killings to restore peace and cohesion”.

While lamenting over the death and of those who have been inflicted with bullet injuries and traumas as a result of the emotionally charged trigger holders, the UNC fervently appealed to both the headmen and village authorities at the helms of affair to listen to the ‘inner voice’ and to rein in tumultuous situation and pave way for a peaceful dialogue.

The UNC then offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and “our heart goes out to all fellow friends who sustained injuries from both the villages”.

Once again, the Naga body fervently appealed to both the villagers to take a bold step and a higher road towards restoring peace, leaving aside all the bitterness and put at rest all possible confrontation and bloodshed for the sake of “our” elders, children and younger generations. “Let us embrace compassion, love and forgiveness instead of getting ourselves embroiled in senseless fighting. Let peace and sanity prevail,” it added. (NNN)