GNHS researcher centre pays visit to KHADC

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Researcher Centre for Bhutan Gross
National Happiness Studies (GNHS) recently paid a visit to the
office to the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to
understand on the function and role of the three autonomous
district council (ADCs) in Meghalaya.
Speaking to media persons, Kencho Dema, a research scholar
from GNHS said that the objective is to learn and study on how
the ADCs draw its power, especially when it comes to the
judiciary system and the function of the ADCs.
“In the process of the meeting, I think we have found a lot of
connections and issues that are mutual to this state and our
country and we hope that in the future we will be able to take
good lessons from the ADCs of your state,” said Dema.
Dema said that this meeting is a learning process as information
is being shared by both the GNHS and the KHADC.
“Let us learn from each other and let us try to implement, what
is the best part from our country and from your state so that
maybe in the near future this region becomes that best region
around the world,” she added.
Meanwhile, chief executive member (CEM) of the KHADC
Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the objective of the visit of the
delegation from the GNHS is to learn about the power and
function of the ADCs in Meghalaya.
Syiem said that during the course of the research, the scholars
from Bhutan had conducted studies on the ways, the traditions,
culture, and language of the people in the three ADCs and also
to learn about the land ownership system in Meghalaya. (NNN)