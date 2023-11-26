GNHS researcher centre pays visit to KHADC

SHILLONG, Nov 25: The Researcher Centre for Bhutan Gross

National Happiness Studies (GNHS) recently paid a visit to the

office to the Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to

understand on the function and role of the three autonomous

district council (ADCs) in Meghalaya.

Speaking to media persons, Kencho Dema, a research scholar

from GNHS said that the objective is to learn and study on how

the ADCs draw its power, especially when it comes to the

judiciary system and the function of the ADCs.

“In the process of the meeting, I think we have found a lot of

connections and issues that are mutual to this state and our

country and we hope that in the future we will be able to take

good lessons from the ADCs of your state,” said Dema.

Dema said that this meeting is a learning process as information

is being shared by both the GNHS and the KHADC.

“Let us learn from each other and let us try to implement, what

is the best part from our country and from your state so that

maybe in the near future this region becomes that best region

around the world,” she added.

Meanwhile, chief executive member (CEM) of the KHADC

Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that the objective of the visit of the

delegation from the GNHS is to learn about the power and

function of the ADCs in Meghalaya.

Syiem said that during the course of the research, the scholars

from Bhutan had conducted studies on the ways, the traditions,

culture, and language of the people in the three ADCs and also

to learn about the land ownership system in Meghalaya. (NNN)