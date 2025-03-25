Govt committed for developing Kokborok languages: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 24: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday informed the legislative assembly that the state government has taken a series of steps for the development of Kokborok and other minority languages and the process of recruiting around 401 Assistant Professors is underway.

- Advertisement -

Saha made this statement in response to the cut motions on the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2024-25, introduced by MLAs Gopal Chandra Roy and Sailendra Chandra Nath, on Monday.

“For the development of Kokborok and other minority languages, the present state government has been working tirelessly. For this, the state government has taken several steps for the progress and development of Kokborok and other minority languages, and for implementing these steps in the 2024-25 Financial Year, a fund of Rs 2 crore 16 lakh 78 thousand was provided, along with supplementary grants of Rs 52 lakh 98 thousand. For students of Kokborok and other minority languages who can read in their mother tongue, we have been organising seminars, workshops, and also publishing books, for which funds are necessary. In these circumstances, we cannot decrease the amount,” he added.

The chief minister, who is also the education minister of the state, said that the state has 25 degree colleges, 5 professional degree colleges, 6 polytechnic institutions, and 1 degree technical institute under Higher Education Department.

“In these institutions, through outsourcing, sweeping, cleaning staff, security, cooks, and other posts, around 473 persons were recruited after approval from the finance department. In the 2024-25 FY, the state government recruited 41 Group C employees and 137 Multi Purposes Workers through JRBT for various colleges under Higher Education. The state government, in the 2022-23 FY, recruited 100 Assistant Professors in different colleges. Apart from this, the recruitment process for 201 Assistant Professors is underway, and the finance department has given approval for recruiting 200 more Assistant Professors. The state government is always committed for permanent recruitment, and decreasing funds is not possible,” he added.