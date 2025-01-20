15 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Inclusion of Kokborok in Eighth Schedule of Constitution advocated

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Jan 19: Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday strongly advocated for the inclusion of Kokborok language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution for its proper development.

Kokborok is one of Tripura’s official languages and the mother tongue of the major tribes of the state including Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Uchoi and Koloi.

- Advertisement -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

Addressing the 47th Kokborok Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan, the minister said the present government has taken initiatives to develop all the languages of the tribal communities including Kokborok.
“The Kokborok language should be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as it will ensure the language’s proper development”, Nath said.

Related Posts:

“The Kokborok language has been introduced from primary to university level for its proper development. Around 10,000 students are studying in Kokborok language in the state,” he said.
Nath said Tripura University, a central university, has introduced PhD course in the Kokborok language and currently four students are pursuing PhD in the language in the varsity.

Asserting that the government is also trying to develop other languages of different tribes of the state, Nath appealed to the intellectuals of tribal communities to come forward for proper development of the languages. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Jasprit Bumrah: Coldplay’s Mumbai concert was a...

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers