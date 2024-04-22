Sit in demonstration against firing in Imphal

IMPHAL, April 21: A sit-in- demonstration staged in Imphal’s Singjamei on Sunday registered a strong protest against a gun attack by armed miscreants at the house of a leader of Imagi Meira, a women-based pressure group, on the Saturday night.

Two motorcycle- borne youths opened fire some rounds of guns at the house of Imagi Meira convener, Th Sujata at Singjamei Thokchom Leikai under Singjamei police station of Imphal West district on Saturday night, around 9.20 pm.

No casualty was reported in the firing that came hours after the convener addressed a press conference denouncing the incidents of violence, threats and intimidations of voters and political party workers during the April 19 poll of the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency.

Voting at several polling stations across the valley districts were marred due to the unlawful activities of the armed miscreants.

Noting seriously the incidents, Sujata had, during the press conference held on Saturday, demanded immediate actions to nab the armed miscreants.

She had also set a three-day deadline to the government and the concerned authorities to translate into action the demands raised by the pressure group.

Hours after she had addressed the press conference, two armed miscreants opened fire at her house at Singjamei Thokchom Leikai.

After the shooting incident, a team from Singjamei police station came to the house and took stock of the situation. A case was registered against the unknown persons.

While relating the firing incident at his house with the earlier press conference she had addressed, Th Sujata sought to find out the culprits who attacked her residence while talking to the media today.

She further demanded that resolving any issue with her or the pressure group she led through dialogue

Meanwhile, members of the Imagi Meira and residents of Singjamei Thokchom Leikai today staged a sit-in-protest denouncing the gun violence.

The firing incident had disturbed the peace and tranquility of the locality, a local leader taking part in the protest said, while urging not to repeat such violent acts in the locality again in future. (NNN)