Headhunting to Beatboxing: Curtains raised in Australia

KOHIMA, Aug 18: The documentary film “Headhunting to Beatboxing,” which is produced by Grammy, Oscar and BAFTA Awards winner, Dr. A. R. Rahman, premiered at Melbourne in Australia, a DIPR report said today. The report, however, did not mention the date of the occasion.

The report said that, ahead of the premier, Dr Rahman was accorded the Excellence in Cinema Award, with the new documentary featuring in his repertoire.

The event has been the highlight of the International Film Festival in Melbourne, the report further said. Also present at the event was the Advisor to the chief minister of Nagaland and IDAN, Chairman, Abu Metha and Chairman of TaFMA, Theja Meru, who are executive producers of the film.

Abu Metha was honoured by the event as he was one of the dignitaries who gave away awards along with the Governor of Victoria State, the Mayor of Melbourne and the Minister of External Affairs, the report added.

Speaking at the World Premier, and in interactions during the festival talks and conversations, Metha dwelled on the rich history and heritage of the Naga tribes which are reflected in the songs and dances of the various tribes. “Our rich and vibrant culture has been passed down generation after generation for millennia and today these stories are being told to global audiences by our artists and cultural ambassadors”, he stated.

He also highlighted the age-old festivals of the Naga tribes and gave an overview of the Hornbill Festival, which he described as a legendary celebration of the Naga way of life and an exhibition of the creativity, energy and vibrancy of Naga youth. He invited the global community to come and experience the “festival of festivals” and better appreciate the way Nagas are positively contributing towards the good of humanity.

He thanked Dr A. R. Rahman for collaborating with Nagaland, saying that a global brand like Rahman promoting Naga youth was indeed priceless. Metha appreciated the support of the Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, whose vision and guidance have made the project a reality and informed that the film has taken five years to complete, the report said.

Prominent film and music personalities, music producers, film directors and art promoters were among those present at the film festival and the world premiere. Film directors Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani were present at the premier and post-premier events. Other film personalities from India who were present at the Awards Night were Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and Kartik Aaryan, the report mentioned.

Addressing the audience at the Interactive Q&A after the World Premier, TaFMA Chairman, Theja Meru stated that the real heroes of the film are the musicians and artists of Nagaland. He hoped that the film would take the Nagaland narrative and the music industry of the state to an all-new level and reach “our talents to international platforms.”

He further thanked the festival organisers and the Victoria and Melbourne governments for their support and solidarity while hoping that future collaborations and partnerships would be further strengthened so that more opportunities are created for the youth of Nagaland, the report also stated. (NNN)