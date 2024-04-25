31 C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Heatwave: Tripura govt orders closure of all schools from April 24-27

Representational Image
AGARTALA, April 24: With Tripura reeling under heatwave conditions, the government ordered that all schools in the state will remain closed from April 24 to 27, an official said on Wednesday.

An IMD bulletin said the state recorded 37 degrees Celsius which is around 3 degrees Celsius more than the normal level on Wednesday. The temperature may go up to 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the current week in the northeastern state.

“It has been decided that all the schools – government, government aided and private will remain closed from April 24 to 27”, said Additional Secretary in Education (School) Department, N C Sharma.

“The entire state is reeling under heatwave conditions and this condition will continue for some more days. In view of this heatwave and humid weather the state government has declared it a state-specific disaster,” said another official.

He said the district-level disaster management authorities were advised to conduct awareness among the public.

“The district administration has also been asked to activate the emergency centres, and quick response teams and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas for the safety of the people of the state”.

He said an advisory has been issued by the Revenue department asking people not to go out in the sun specifically between 10 am to 3 pm. (PTI)

