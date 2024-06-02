Heavy downpour to lash Assam and NE states till June 5

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed Northeast India after Cyclone Remal pushed the monsoon season five days earlier than usual. The relentless downpours have caused floods and landslides, tragically claiming at least 45 lives.

The situation remains grim. Weather experts warn of a continuous onslaught for the next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the region for the next seven days. Some areas, particularly in Assam and Meghalaya, could experience even heavier downpours for the next five days.

An orange alert, urging people to be prepared, has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal.

While the heavy rains pose a danger, they might also alleviate the region’s dry spell. Northeast India faced a significant rainfall deficit (18%) from March to May, with Arunachal Pradesh experiencing a 25% shortfall.

The wet weather could extend to parts of East India, offering some relief from the scorching heat waves currently scorching the region. Odisha and West Bengal can expect heavy rains with thunderstorms, while Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha might see thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days.