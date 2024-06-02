31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 2, 2024
type here...

Heavy downpour to lash Assam and NE states till June 5

NortheastAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed Northeast India after Cyclone Remal pushed the monsoon season five days earlier than usual. The relentless downpours have caused floods and landslides, tragically claiming at least 45 lives.

- Advertisement -

The situation remains grim. Weather experts warn of a continuous onslaught for the next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds across the region for the next seven days. Some areas, particularly in Assam and Meghalaya, could experience even heavier downpours for the next five days.

An orange alert, urging people to be prepared, has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal.

While the heavy rains pose a danger, they might also alleviate the region’s dry spell. Northeast India faced a significant rainfall deficit (18%) from March to May, with Arunachal Pradesh experiencing a 25% shortfall.

The wet weather could extend to parts of East India, offering some relief from the scorching heat waves currently scorching the region. Odisha and West Bengal can expect heavy rains with thunderstorms, while Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha might see thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days.

10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India Popular Destinations In India For Monsoon Holiday Explore India’s 7 Coolest Gateways To Beat The May Heat 10 Famous Tamil Dishes To Try Visiting The State 10 Must-Visit Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad