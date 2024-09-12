Hmar-Kuki-Zomi Group Seeks Jiribam Merger with Pherzawl

HT Digital

September 12, Thursday: In a recent development, the Hmar-Kuki-Zomi group in the Jiribam sub-division of Manipur has urged the state government to merge Jiribam with the Pherzawl district, citing cultural and administrative reasons. The demand was raised amidst the ongoing ethnic unrest between Meitei and Kuki communities in the region.

The Hmar-Kuki-Zomi group, representing the aspirations of various ethnic communities, emphasized that the merger with Pherzawl would ensure better governance and integration. The group argues that Jiribam’s current administrative setup under Imphal East is geographically and culturally distinct, and aligning it with Pherzawl, which is predominantly inhabited by the Zo ethnic groups, would address their concerns about representation and governance.

Leaders from the Hmar-Kuki-Zomi group highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the people of Jiribam and Pherzawl. They expressed concerns over their safety and marginalization under the current administrative arrangement, pointing out that the ongoing ethnic conflict has intensified their sense of vulnerability. They believe that merging with Pherzawl would create a more harmonious and supportive environment for the people of Jiribam.

The plea comes as Manipur continues to grapple with ethnic tensions and administrative challenges. While the state government has not yet responded to the demand, it adds another layer of complexity to the existing situation. The Hmar-Kuki-Zomi group has called for urgent dialogue with the government to consider their request, emphasizing that their proposal is aimed at fostering peace and understanding in the region.

This demand for merger underscores the evolving dynamics in Manipur’s ethnic landscape, reflecting the diverse aspirations of its communities for greater autonomy and recognition.