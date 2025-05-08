Human Rights body takes Suo Motu cognizance of suspicious death of ALC Worker at Nampong Police Station

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 7: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a news report published in The Arunachal Times on Wednesday, regarding the death of Wonjam Kochong, a 42-year-old Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) worker attached to Nampong Police Station, Changlang District. The deceased was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his official quarters within the police station premises on May 6, 2025.

According to the report, Kochong was discovered lying on the floor between the bedroom and kitchen after he failed to respond to repeated calls. Police personnel reportedly had to break into the house. Family members of the deceased have alleged foul play, citing multiple marks on the body and have demanded a thorough investigation. A protest was staged by the family following the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged by the deceased’s younger brother, and a postmortem examination has reportedly been conducted.

In response, the Commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Papum Pare District, directing submission of a detailed report within 15 days on: The circumstances leading to the death, preliminary findings from the ongoing police investigation, a copy of the postmortem report, any departmental proceedings initiated and welfare and security arrangements available to ALC workers posted at police stations

The commission also asked the Chief Medical Officer, Changlang District, to provide a certified copy of the postmortem report along with the medical opinion on the cause of death within two weeks.

The Commission’s Investigation Cell has also been tasked with collecting further facts to ascertain whether any custodial or negligence-related issues are involved. A preliminary report is to be submitted within 15 days.

The Commission has underscored the seriousness of the matter and assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.