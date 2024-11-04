Human Rights body takes suo-moto against ragging at Tripura Medical College

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 3: The Tripura Human Right Commission has a suo-moto cognizance after FIR has been filed against 12 students in Tripura Medical College for their alleged involvement in ragging and directed the District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police and the college authority to inquire the matter and submit a detailed report with-in next three weeks.

In the suo-moto cognizance the Chairperson of the commission Justice SC Das, members Udit Chowdhurt and BK Roy said that ragging is not only a criminal offence, but it also violates the human rights of the rigged students. It calls for immediate action in terms of “The Tripura Educational Institutions (Prevention of Ragging) Act, 1990”.

“The Commission recollects that earlier also, on the basis of newspaper reports, Commission had taken cognizance of such incidents occurred in Jawhar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bandowar, Udaipur under Gomati District, Jawhar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kherenjuri, Dharmanagar under North District etc. Certain recommendations were made by the Commission in Complaint No. 08 of 2022, the case relating to Jawhar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bandowar, Udaipur. It is reported in the news item that ragging is practiced at random in Tripura Medical College (TMC), Hapania, West Tripura and a case has been registered against 12 students. It is also reported that the College authority has failed to prevent and/or stop the ragging, which has polluted the learning atmosphere of the Medical College. It is not clear from the newspaper report as to whether action has been taken or not in terms of the State enactment. Any leniency in taking action in terms of the provisions would encourage such anti-social activities in the educational institutions”, the report said.

The Commission further directed the Principal, Tripura Medical College and Hospital to submit a detailed report about the incident within 3(three) weeks.

“The Commission also thought it appropriate to have an independent inquiry by the District Magistrate, West Tripura in respect of the incident and get a report within 3(three) weeks. The Superintendent of Police, West Tripura also should inquire into the matter and submit a report within 3(three) weeks. Send a copy of this order along with a copy of the news item to the authorities for submission of reports”, the order said.

