IIM, Shillong, AIT signs MoU to enhance academic & cultural exchanges

SHILLONG, July 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand with an aim to foster collaboration between the two institutions, enhancing academic and cultural exchanges through mutual support, specifically focusing on teaching and research endeavors.

The signing ceremony was attended by D.P. Goyal, director of IIM Shillong, and Nitin K. Tripathi, acting vice president for Academic Affairs at AIT.

Other dignitaries from IIM Shillong included Naliniprabha Tripathy, dean of External Relations and Teidorlang Lyngdoh, chair of External Relations.

AIT was represented by Roger Levermore, vice-president for Development and Dean of the School of Management (SOM), Sumana Shrestha, director of International Affairs at the Office of International and Public Affairs (OIPA), Sanjeet Amatya, director of Public Affairs at OIPA and Zia Islam, executive assistant to the Dean and Coordinator at the Dean’s Office, SOM.

In line with the institute’s vision, such partnerships are expected to help students and researchers foster a global outlook. The underlying objective of the MoU is to facilitate collaboration between IIM Shillong and AIT Thailand through programmess such as International Dual/Joint Masters and Doctoral Programs, faculty/student exchanges, joint research projects, internship opportunities for students, and sharing resources such as library databases, journals, and online resources to enhance the academic and research capabilities of staff and students from both institutions.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, D.P Goyal said, “This partnership offers numerous opportunities for our students and faculty. We look forward to witnessing its positive impact.” (NNN)