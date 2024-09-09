32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
IIM Shillong and Ports Authority to Establish Northeast Studies Center

IIM Shillong partners with the Ports Authority of India to set up a Center for Studies on Northeast, promoting research and knowledge exchange.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 9, Monday: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, in collaboration with the Ports Authority of India, is set to establish a new Center for Studies on the Northeast. The center aims to foster research, knowledge exchange, and development initiatives focusing on the unique socio-economic and cultural aspects of the Northeastern region of India.

The collaboration, announced during a recent event in Shillong, is expected to enhance the understanding of the region’s strategic importance in national growth, particularly in areas such as trade, logistics, and regional connectivity. The proposed center will serve as a platform for academicians, industry experts, and policymakers to come together and conduct in-depth research on issues relevant to the Northeast, including sustainable development, trade, and cross-border cooperation.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “This initiative is a step towards creating a knowledge hub that will benefit not only the academic community but also local businesses and policy-making bodies. We aim to bring global best practices to the region while developing indigenous strategies that cater to the Northeast’s unique needs.”

The center will focus on a range of activities, including organizing seminars, workshops, and collaborative research projects. It will also facilitate capacity-building programs to enhance skills and competencies among local stakeholders. The Ports Authority of India will contribute its expertise in logistics and connectivity, vital for the region’s growth, given its proximity to international borders.

The initiative has been welcomed by various stakeholders, who see it as an opportunity to bridge knowledge gaps and promote inclusive growth. The collaboration is expected to lead to innovative solutions that can address the region’s challenges while unlocking its potential as a critical economic zone.

With this partnership, IIM Shillong and the Ports Authority of India aim to create a robust framework for knowledge exchange that can contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the Northeast.

