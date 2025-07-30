33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Illegal Boulder Mining Uncovered in New Shillong, Task Force Orders Closure

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JULY 30: An East Khasi Hills district task force, constituted under the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), carried out an inspection at Mawkasian in the New Shillong Township of Meghalaya on Tuesday after receiving reports of unlawful boulder mining.

The inspection was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner D. Kharshiing and was attended by officials from different departments—Forest and Environment, Mining and Geology, Water Resources, Transport, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, and police.

When the team arrived at the site, they encountered obvious indicators of illegal boulder removal. Although there were no workers nearby, the site indicated recent mining activities. In addition, soil and rock debris had poured into a nearby stream, polluting the water.

The officials confirmed that the mining activities were undertaken without a valid lease in violation of provisions under the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016. The application of heavy machinery and explosives had resulted in significant environmental degradation, specifically contamination of local water bodies.

In reaction, the task force resolved to serve instant closure orders on the perpetrators of the illicit mining. Departments are being instructed to quantify the extent of excavation and record the environmental effect. The inspection team indicated that it was hard to reach the site as the access road was poor, making it challenging to monitor.

