13 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Illegal poppy farm destroyed in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Jan 9: Poppy plants over four acres were destroyed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The cultivation was done on the Haopi Mollen Hill, he said.

- Advertisement -

A joint team of the police, Forest Department and Assam Rifles destroyed the poppy plants, he added.

Related Posts:

“While no arrests were made, 10 poppy pods were seized, and formalities were completed at Sangaikot Police Station. The yield, estimated at 12 kg if harvested, highlights the importance of such actions in the War on Drugs,” Singh said in a post on X.

Addressing a programme during the day, Singh said appropriate action will be taken against people spreading rumours on social media.

“I have come to know that some people are spreading rumours through social media to create enmity between two communities. I have instructed departments concerned to identify the culprits and take appropriate action,” he said. “The state government is committed to taking stringent action against anyone found guilty of causing unrest through malicious rumours and misinformation,” he said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India