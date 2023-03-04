Poppy Plants On 173 Acres In Different Districts Of Manipur Destroyed

IMPHAL, March 3 (NNN): Poppy plants on over 173 acres of fields were destroyed on Thursday as the Manipur police along with other government agencies continued the drive against illicit poppy cultivation in the hill districts of Manipur.

Police said that in continuation of the drive, poppy plants on over 173 acres of fields across the hill districts were destroyed.

As many as 27 huts allegedly used by the poppy cultivators were also destroyed, the police added.

The police also said that a combined team of Kangpokpi district police, MPTC, NAB, NCB, 6 IRB, 5 IRB and the Forest department destroyed around 12 acres of illegal poppy plantation in the hill ranges between Valpabung and Molkon hill range under Saikul police station of the district.

Another combined team of Tamenglong district police, the Forest department, 39 AR, NAB, 87 CRPF, 7 IRB, and 5 MR under the supervision of the district SP also destroyed poppy plants on over 21 acres of fields in a hill range under Tousem sub-division today, the police also said.

In Chandel district, the district police along with 8th MR, the Forest department and 15th Assam Rifles destroyed a total of 140 acres of illegal poppy plantation in a drive carried out from February 28 to March 1 at Khongtal hill range.

The team also burned down 27 huts which were used by the poppy cultivators, the police added.