Imagi Meira representatives called on Guv

IMPHAL, Nov 8: Representatives of Imagi Meira led by its
convenor Th. Sujata Devi called on Governor of Manipur
Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan recently and submitted a
memorandum with a charter of demands, a statement from
the Raj Bhavan said.
The charter of demands include free flow traffic in national
highways by providing adequate security arrangements,
shifting of buffer zones, handing over of mortal remains of
two students – Hijam Linthoingambi and Hemanjit and to
trace the missing boys from Lamsang at the earliest. The
team informed the Governor that people are suffering due to
price rise following the frequent economic blockade in the
national highways and limited availability of essential
commodities and also unavailability of rice given under
NAFSA for the last two months, the statement also said.
The Governor while listening to their grievances and
demands, said continuous efforts are being put in by the
Centre and the State government to solve the unrest.
Stringent security measures have been taken up by security
forces in the state.
She also assured the team that she will ask the chief
minister, the chief secretary and the DGP to take stock of the
prevailing situation and to take up adequate security
measures to enable free flow of essential supplies along the
national highways and to stop untoward incidents. She
appealed to the visiting team not to resort to any form of
violence by taking law into their hands and to co-operate
every single step to restore peace and normalcy in the state,
the Raj Bhavan added. (NNN)