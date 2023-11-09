Imagi Meira representatives called on Guv

IMPHAL, Nov 8: Representatives of Imagi Meira led by its

convenor Th. Sujata Devi called on Governor of Manipur

Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan recently and submitted a

memorandum with a charter of demands, a statement from

the Raj Bhavan said.

The charter of demands include free flow traffic in national

highways by providing adequate security arrangements,

shifting of buffer zones, handing over of mortal remains of

two students – Hijam Linthoingambi and Hemanjit and to

trace the missing boys from Lamsang at the earliest. The

team informed the Governor that people are suffering due to

price rise following the frequent economic blockade in the

national highways and limited availability of essential

commodities and also unavailability of rice given under

NAFSA for the last two months, the statement also said.

The Governor while listening to their grievances and

demands, said continuous efforts are being put in by the

Centre and the State government to solve the unrest.

Stringent security measures have been taken up by security

forces in the state.

She also assured the team that she will ask the chief

minister, the chief secretary and the DGP to take stock of the

prevailing situation and to take up adequate security

measures to enable free flow of essential supplies along the

national highways and to stop untoward incidents. She

appealed to the visiting team not to resort to any form of

violence by taking law into their hands and to co-operate

every single step to restore peace and normalcy in the state,

the Raj Bhavan added. (NNN)