Manipur Governor Seeks President’s Aid for IDP Resettlement and Flood Recovery

June 17, Monday: Manipur’s Governor Anusuiya Uikey has made an urgent appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention for the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and requesting financial assistance to alleviate their hardships. The plea was highlighted in a communiqué issued by Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday, following a recent meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

During her discussion with President Murmu, Governor Uikey detailed the severe challenges faced by IDPs currently housed in various relief camps across Manipur. She emphasized the need for immediate action to facilitate their return to their respective homes and sought financial support to aid this process. Governor Uikey stressed that the prolonged displacement has exacerbated the difficulties these individuals face, necessitating swift and effective intervention.

The governor also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan, reiterating her request for financial assistance to bolster the state’s efforts in managing the IDP crisis. She highlighted the necessity of coordinated efforts to address the dual challenges of internal displacement and flood recovery.

Governor Uikey further briefed President Murmu on the recent floods that have devastated parts of Manipur. She provided details of the relief and rescue operations undertaken by both state and Central agencies, expressing gratitude for the support provided so far. However, she underscored the necessity for continued and enhanced assistance to ensure comprehensive recovery from the natural disaster.

In addition to discussing the pressing issues of IDP resettlement and flood relief, Governor Uikey took the opportunity to congratulate President Murmu on the successful conduct of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government. She also extended an invitation to the President to attend the upcoming Convocation Ceremony of Manipur University.

In response, President Murmu assured Governor Uikey of her commitment to extend all possible assistance to the state of Manipur. She acknowledged the urgency of the governor’s requests and expressed her willingness to support the state’s recovery efforts.

The urgency of Governor Uikey’s appeals is underscored by the ongoing communal violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, which has resulted in over 60,000 individuals seeking refuge in relief camps across Manipur. The prolonged displacement has led to significant hardships, making it imperative for the state to receive immediate and substantial support.

Governor Uikey highlighted that the resettlement of IDPs and the recovery from the recent floods are critical to the state’s stability and progress. She emphasized that the combined efforts of the state and Central governments are essential to address these challenges effectively. The governor’s discussions with President Murmu and Union Finance Minister Sitharaman focused on the need for a coordinated approach to ensure that the affected individuals receive the necessary aid and support.

The recent floods in Manipur have added to the state’s woes, causing widespread damage and displacing many residents. Governor Uikey detailed the extensive relief and rescue operations conducted to mitigate the impact of the floods. She praised the efforts of both state and Central agencies but emphasized the need for ongoing support to facilitate the region’s recovery.

Governor Uikey’s appeal for financial assistance is aimed at ensuring that the state can adequately support the resettlement of IDPs and the rebuilding of flood-affected areas. She stressed that the support from the Central government is crucial to overcoming the current challenges and paving the way for a stable and prosperous Manipur.

The governor’s meetings in New Delhi underscore the critical need for swift and effective intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in Manipur. The ongoing communal violence and recent floods have created a complex situation that requires a multifaceted response. Governor Uikey’s appeals highlight the importance of continued collaboration between the state and Central governments to ensure the well-being and recovery of Manipur’s residents.

As Manipur grapples with these dual challenges, the commitment of leaders like Governor Uikey and the support from the Central government are vital to navigating this difficult period. The state’s recovery and the resettlement of displaced individuals remain top priorities, with ongoing efforts to secure the necessary resources and assistance to achieve these goals.