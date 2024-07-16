30 C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Families of abducted students meet Governor in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 15: Families of the two students, namely Linthoingambi Hijam and Phijam Hemanjit Singh, who were allegedly abducted and murdered by armed persons, have submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday.

The memorandum seeks either to find out the whereabouts of the two students or handover their mortal remains in case they were dead for performing their last rites.

Mention may be made that Linthoingambi (17) of Sagolband Tera Tongbram Leikai and Hemanjit (17) of Takyel Kolom Leikai in Imphal West district were found missing since July 6, 2023, after they drove together towards Bishnupur district in a motorbike.

The victims’ families who were accompanied by the ex-MLA of Patsoi assembly constituency Akoijam Mirabai Devi met the Governor and submitted the memorandum at Raj Bhavan, Imphal at around 3 pm.

Speaking to media persons later, Mirabai lamented that the government cannot trace the whereabouts of the two students till today nor their mortal remains have been handed over to the families even in case they had been murdered.

She decried that no significant development could be seen in connection with the case, except the government responding that the CBI has arrested some accused in connection with the incident and submitted the charge sheets of the case to the court.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan source said the Governor assured the delegation that steps to deliver justice to the bereaved families have been taken up and justice will be delivered. She asked the DGP over the phone for taking up further steps to tracing out the mortal remains of the missing students and also asked the DGP to take inputs from the CBI. A meeting with Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and the family members will be arranged, the Governor assured, the Raj Bhavan source added. (NNN)

