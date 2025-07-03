29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 3, 2025
type here...

Appreciate enhanced measures to strengthen Aadhaar issuance process in Manipur: Biren Singh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 2: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted the urgent need for strict verification mechanisms and close coordination between Aadhaar issuing authorities, ILP enforcement agencies, and local administrative bodies to ensure that identity documents are issued only to those who are rightfully entitled.

In a post on X, Singh wrote: “I appreciate the enhanced measures undertaken by the State Government to strengthen and streamline the Aadhaar issuance process in Manipur. These efforts are critical to safeguarding our integrity and identity.”

- Advertisement -

Singh’s remark came a day after the state adopted one of the most stringent processes for issuing Aadhaar cards to adults aimed at ensuring robust scrutiny and enhanced security in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and UIDAI guidelines.

Related Posts:

Officials said, “Each case of adult Aadhaar has to be mandatorily scrutinised and approved only at the level of state HQ in the office of Special Secretary (Home).”

According to Singh, it is equally important to remember that Manipur is a state where the ILP system is in place to regulate the entry and stay of non-residents.

“The Aadhaar issuance process and all related matters must always adhere to the provisions of the ILP to prevent unauthorised settlements and protect the rights of the indigenous population,” he said in the post.

- Advertisement -

Citing past cases in which non-Manipur citizens have resided in the state using questionable documents, Singh said, “According to a media report, one late Nehginpao Kipgen, who was born in Teijang, Myanmar (Burma) in 1975, but later came to Manipur for education, went on to study in other parts of the country and abroad, and lived as an Indian citizen.”

“This is a classic example of how the origins of certain individuals were never seriously questioned in this part of the country, and over time, they freely and covertly became citizens of India through unchecked processes,” Singh added.

Singh also referred to another case involving a professor of Hyderabad University and his family, whose names appeared in the electoral records of Churachandpur for the first time in 2005, with no trace of them in earlier records. His case was known when the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, ordered the police to carry out a detailed investigation to verify his citizenship status, he added.

“Such lapses must not be allowed. There is an urgent need for strict verification mechanisms and close coordination between Aadhaar issuing authorities, ILP enforcement agencies, and local administrative bodies to ensure that identity documents are issued only to those who are rightfully entitled. This is not just an administrative issue but a matter of national security, Singh added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country