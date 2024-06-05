30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Inter-state drug peddlers nabbed, drug worth Rs 42 lakh seized

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 4: Arunachal Pradesh police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized 348.58 gm of heroin worth Rs 42 lakh from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Capital Region, superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said police raided the house of one Urgen Dorjee and seized heroin weighing 65 gm seized.

“During interrogation, Dorjee disclosed that one Manipuri youth named Tithai Pou Golmei (28) had supplied the drugs from Imphal and would arrive in Itanagar by bus with more drugs in the coming days,” the SP said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and police apprehended Golmei from the Lower Vivek Vihar area here and recovered heroin weighing 283.58 gm from his possession.

A case was registered against Golmei at Itanagar police station under the NDPS Act.

Both Dorjee and Golmei are habitual inter-state drug peddlers, the SP said, adding that further investigation into the case is on. (PTI)

