Manipuri film community mourns loss of director

IMPHAL, Oct 19: The Manipuri film community mourned the loss of Debkumar Bose, a pivotal figure in the history of Manipuri cinema. Bose, director of Matamgi Manipur (1972)—the first full-length Manipuri feature film—passed away at Bellevue Hospital at 8 am on October 18, 2024. “His passing marks the end of an era for Manipuri cinema, which he helped bring to life with his directorial vision and cultural sensitivity,” a statement from the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) said.

Born on September 21, 1933, Debkumar Bose was the son of Debaki Bose, a legendary Indian filmmaker whose film Seeta (1934) was the first Indian movie to be showcased at an international film festival, the Venice Film Festival. The cinematic legacy passed down to Debkumar Bose shaped his deep understanding of storytelling and artistic innovation.

Despite his limited knowledge of the local language, Meiteilon, Debkumar Bose embraced the challenge of directing Matamgi Manipur, a film that delved into the intricacies of Manipuri society, the MSFDS also said. The film explored the tension between tradition and modernization, highlighting the erosion of family structures due to the pressures of modernization. His storytelling approach was sensitive and subtle, focusing on emotional depth rather than melodrama, making his work stand out in both regional and national cinema. Bose’s direction in Matamgi Manipur was instrumental in bringing Manipuri stories to the screen, and the film itself remains a cornerstone of the state’s film industry. It was recognized with a Presidential Medal, a testament to the film’s profound impact on Manipuri culture and its cinematic journey. Through this work, Bose not only introduced Manipuri cinema to the world but also left an indelible legacy for future filmmakers from the region.

Before his contribution to Manipuri cinema, Debkumar Bose had already established himself as a respected filmmaker in Bengali cinema, working alongside icons like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen. His notable works included Dadathakur (1962), a biographical film about the poet and satirist Sarat Chandra Pandit, which showcased Bose’s ability to portray complex personalities and narratives. In his lifetime, Bose garnered numerous accolades, including a Presidential Medal for Matamgi Manipur. His contribution to Manipuri cinema laid the foundation for an industry that has since thrived and expanded, influencing many filmmakers to explore the rich cultural tapestry of the State.

To honor Debkumar Bose’s memory, the MSFDS, along with members of Film Forum Manipur, held a candlelight vigil at the memorial stone of Manipuri cinema. The event, held at the MSFDS complex, was a solemn tribute to the filmmaker who gave birth to Manipuri cinema. The film community gathered to pay their respects, offering prayers for his soul to rest in peace, the MSFDS added.

Debkumar Bose’s contribution to Manipuri cinema will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers, reminding them of the power of cinema to tell meaningful stories and preserve cultural heritage.