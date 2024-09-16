Internet ban extended in Manipur valley

IMPHAL, Sept 15: The Manipur Government has extended internet suspension for another five days in all the valley districts of Manipur as curfew continues to disrupt normal life in Imphal.

An order issued today in the name of the Governor by Commissioner (Home), Manipur extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATS and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts for another 5 days with effect from 3 pm of September 15 till the 3 pm of September 20 in public interest.

- Advertisement -

The order further maintained that it would not apply or have any effect on the conditional lifting of the suspension of internet services through BroadBand (ILL & FTTH).

It also directed all mobile service providers to comply with the order while requesting all internet users to refrain from activities which may cause situations, warranting the suspension of internet services in future. (NNN)