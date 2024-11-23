Internet ban in Manipur harass citizens, disrupt services

IMPHAL, Nov 22: In 2023, the Manipur government banned internet service in the state for several weeks. The longest internet suspension in the state was triggered by the May 3, 2024 incident.

Again, the state government had on November 17, 2024 suspended internet and mobile data services including VSATS, Broadbands (IILL & FTTH) and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of currently affected districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur for two days.

Considering the worsening law and order situation, the Manipur government has been extending the mobile internet ban.

The latest suspension of internet services in the state was triggered by the most bone-chilling incident in which suspected Kuki militants killed three children and three women in Jiribam district.

“The internet ban has seriously affected all spheres, including the government machinery,” said Taragi Cheishu chairperson Khaidem Mani.

At a press meet in Imphal on Wednesday, Khaidem Mani appealed to the state government to lift curfew and internet ban.

Curfew has been imposed in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts.

“Using curfew as a tool to bring the present situation under control is impossible. The June 2001 Uprising took place amid public curfew,” Mani said.

The internet ban has paralysed court works, educational institutions, banks, markets, among others, he added.

Manipur has been experiencing economic downturns since the conflict started on May 3, 2023. Nearly 300 people have lost their lives and over 60,000 have been displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Khaidem Mani called on the government to let cybercrime units do their job in curbing individuals who are spreading misinformation on social media platforms.

Notably, the immediate circumstances that led to the suspension of internet services in Manipur was the public protest triggered by the Jiribam incident. Angry protesters attacked houses of lawmakers and vandalised properties during the protests in the valley districts.

The situation in Manipur is relatively calm but unpredictable, sources said. The state has been witnessing massive protests over the Jiribam killings. Protest was also carried out on Wednesday in Imphal demanding resignation of Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata.

The protesters maintained that the Speaker should resign on moral grounds as he has failed to initiate any action against the 10 Kuki MLAs who have been pitching for ‘separate administration’ demand for the Kuki-Zo people.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been continuously dispatching personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to Manipur. The Union Home Minister recently announced plans to deploy 50 more companies of CAPF in the violence-hit state. (NNN)