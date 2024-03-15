20 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 15, 2024
ITC Hotels forays into NE with new brand in Gangtok

Welcomhotel Gangtok expected to open by early 2025, Denzong Regency to develop it

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI/KOLKATA, March 14: Leading hospitality chain ITC Hotels on Thursday announced its foray into the Northeastern region by introducing its Welcomhotel brand in Sikkim by early next year.

The new property will offer 60 rooms in the Sikkim capital Gangtok, showcasing views of Mt Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the third highest in the world, from every room.

“ITC Hotels has announced its foray in the Northeast with the signing of Welcomhotel Gangtok. Ideally located in the vicinity of Gangtok’s famous MG Market, the Flower Exhibition Centre as well as other popular sightseeing spots, Welcomhotel Gangtok is expected to open in early 2025 in a new avatar,” the company said in a statement.

It said that Gangtok has become the perfect gateway to the Northeast. These destinations have been gaining popularity with domestic and international tourists over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, ITC Hotels’ chief executive Anil Chadha said: “We are honoured to bring brand Welcomhotel to Sikkim, the first organic state in India and notable for its rich biodiversity. We have been consciously working towards growing our presence in the eastern and northeastern regions.”

“We shall leverage ITC Hotels expertise in hospitality to enable enriching experiences for guests at Welcomhotel Gangtok, from showcasing elements of the local heritage to the leisure splendour of Sikkim,” he added.

The property, developed by Denzong Regency, will be managed by ITC Hotels under its Welcomhotel brand. (PTI)

