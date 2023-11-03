Railways set to operate ‘North East Discovery’

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The Ministry of railways, in a collaborative

initiative with IRCTC Ltd, is about to operate a “North East

Discovery” tour to promote the relatively untraversed

Northeastern states of India.

The specially curated tour on Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC

Tourist train will be commencing its journey from Delhi

Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023. The tour

will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kaziranga in

Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura,

Dimapur and Kohima (by bus) in Nagaland and Shillong and

Cherrapunji (by bus) in Meghalaya over the 15 days tour.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of

modern features including two dining cars or restaurants, a

contemporary kitchen (flameless), shower cubicles in AC I

and AC II coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot

massager and mini library. The fully air-conditioned train

provides three types of accommodation viz.

AC I, AC II and AC III. The train also has enhanced security

features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated

security guards appointed for each coach.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stop of this

train is Guwahati where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple,

followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the

Brahmaputra river. This train will further depart on an

overnight journey for Naharlagun Railway Station which is 30

kms from the next destination Itanagar, the capital of

Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar

– the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in the eastern part of

Assam. The famous Shiva temple Sivadol is a part of the

itinerary besides other heritage sites like Talatal Ghar and

Rang Ghar (Colosseum of the East).

Further the tea gardens at Jorhat and an overnight stay at

Kaziranga along with an early morning jungle safari at

Kaziranga National Park will be experienced by the tourists.

Later, the train departs for the state of Tripura where the

guests cover the sightseeing of the famous heritage site of

Unakoti in the densely covered Jampui Hills. Later

they proceed for the capital city of Agartala, the tour of

which includes the famous Ujjayanta Palace, the Neermahal

and the Tripura Sundari Mandir at Udaipur.

Post Tripura, the train departs for Dimapur to cover the state

of Nagaland. The scenic train journey between Badarpur

station to Lumding can be witnessed by the guests in the

early hours of the morning from their seats.

From Dimapur station, tourists shall be taken to Kohima by

buses to visit the local sites including a tour of the Khonoma

village to experience the Naga way of life. The next halt for

the tourist train will be Guwahati from where the sightseers

will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, by

road with a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake en route.

The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji nestled

in the East Khasi Hills. Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls,

Nawkhalikai Falls and Mawsmai caves are a part of the day’s

sightseeing.

From Cherrapunji the tourists travel back to Guwahati Station

to board the train for the return train journey back to Delhi.

Around 5800 kms will be covered in the course of the entire

train tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist

Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives

“Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to

encourage domestic tourism.

The IRCTC tourist train will be a 15-day all-inclusive tour

package with train journey in respective class, night stay at

AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfer and

sightseeing in buses, travel insurance, services of tour escort

etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be

taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe

and memorable experience to the guests.