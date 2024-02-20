Jagdeep Dhankhar to be the chief guest of Arunachal’s Statehood Day function

ITANAGAR, Feb 19: Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Itanagar on Tuesday on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh to attend the 38th Statehood Day celebrations, officials said.

This will be Dhankhar’s maiden visit to the northeastern state.

The vice-president will be the chief guest at the Statehood Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park here, they said.

Meanwhile, capital deputy commissioner Talo Potom in an executive order has promulgated Section 144 CrPc within a radius of 500 metres around Raj Bhavan from Saturday, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquillity.

The order has prohibited the assembly or gathering of more than four persons. It, however, exempted government officials, security forces and invitees to the said programme.

The prohibitory order would remain in force till February 21.

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made in the state capital especially, around the venue where Dhankhar will address the people. (PTI)