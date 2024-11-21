JAL, Jiribam strongly condemns militant attack on innocent civilians

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: A horrifying attack in Jakuradhor Village, Manipur, has left eight innocent civilians dead and several homes destroyed, sparking outrage and grief across the region.

The attack, carried out on November 11 2024, by armed militants identified as members of the Chin-Kuki-Zo-Hmar group, has been condemned as an act of organised terrorism.

The militants brazenly entered the Meitei-dominated village in broad daylight, setting 16 houses ablaze in the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. In this act of barbarity, two elderly villagers, Laishram Barel Singh (63) and Maibam Kesho Singh (71), were burned alive inside their homes.

In response, security forces engaged in a fierce gunfight with the militants, resulting in the deaths of 10 assailants. Their identities were later confirmed, revealing them to be heavily armed individuals from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts. Security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons, including AK rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and RPGs, further substantiating their role as organised militants rather than community volunteers, as claimed by affiliated organisations.

Tragically, the militants also abducted six civilians during the attack, including three women and three children. The victims were subjected to horrific torture and sexual violence before being killed. Over the course of several days, their bodies were recovered from the Barak River, with the final discovery made on November 18 2024. The victims included Yurembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31), Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8), Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25), Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (2.5), and Laishram Langamba Singh (8 months).

The brutality of the incident has drawn widespread condemnation. Jiri Apunba Lup (JAL), a local organisation, has described the attack as inhumane and a clear act of terrorism. They rejected claims by militant-affiliated groups portraying the attackers as innocent village defenders, labelling such assertions as baseless and deceitful.

The attack has also triggered protests in the region. In one such protest, Khundrakpam Athouba Meitei (24) was shot dead by Nectar Sanjenbam, SP (Combat), while another protester, Keisam Bison Singh (26), sustained serious injuries. JAL has demanded immediate action against the officer responsible for Athouba’s death and called for justice for all victims of the atrocities committed on November 11.

This tragic incident has left the region in mourning and further heightened tensions in Manipur. Authorities are under mounting pressure to deliver justice for the victims and ensure the perpetrators face the full extent of the law.