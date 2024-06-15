Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur’s Jiribam: Houses Set Ablaze, Security Tightened

HT Digital

In a renewed surge of violence in Manipur’s troubled Jiribam district, several houses in the Borobekra subdivision were set ablaze by unknown persons early on Friday morning, police reported. The incident has further intensified the already volatile situation in the region.

According to police sources, the arson attack took place in the remote Bhutangkhal locality of Borobekra subdivision around 2:30 a.m. In addition to the fires, a low-grade explosion was reported from the area, heightening the tension. Superintendent of Police, Jiribam, Maharbam P.S., informed IANS that two makeshift houses were completely razed by the miscreants. Additionally, some abandoned makeshift houses and standalone homes were burned down, further aggravating the chaos and uncertainty in the region.

This latest outbreak of violence comes in the wake of ongoing tensions that have plagued Jiribam district since June 6, following the killing of 59-year-old farmer Soibam Saratkumar Singh. The incident has had a profound impact on the local communities, causing significant displacement and fear among the residents.

The Meitei community, one of the major ethnic groups in the area, has been particularly affected. Nearly 1,000 Meitei villagers from Lamtaikhunou, Madhupur, Loukoipung, and other areas within the Borobekra subdivision have sought refuge in seven designated shelter camps in Jiribam town. These camps are now their temporary homes as they flee the escalating violence and destruction in their villages.

On the other hand, around 600 residents belonging to the Hmar-Kuki-Zomi tribal communities have been forced to cross the inter-state border into Assam. They have taken shelter in the Cachar district of the neighboring state, seeking safety from the ongoing conflict in Jiribam.

The state administration has responded to this surge in violence by significantly bolstering security measures across the district. To maintain law and order and prevent further escalation, six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), ten companies of the Assam Rifles, as well as state police and Village Defence Forces (VDF) have been deployed. The enhanced security presence aims to stabilize the situation and provide some degree of safety to the beleaguered residents.

In a further effort to control the situation, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code across the entire district. This measure prohibits the assembly of more than four people in public places and aims to curb the potential for further violence and unrest. The imposition of Section 144 is intended to restore order and prevent any large gatherings that could lead to additional confrontations or conflicts.

The events in Jiribam are part of a broader pattern of ethnic and communal tensions that have afflicted Manipur in recent years. The underlying causes of these conflicts are complex, involving historical grievances, ethnic divisions, and competition over resources and political influence. The violence has had a devastating impact on local communities, leading to loss of life, property, and displacement of residents.

Community leaders and activists have called for immediate and sustained efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. There is an urgent need for dialogue and reconciliation among the different ethnic groups to build lasting peace and stability in the region. Moreover, effective governance and equitable development are essential to address the grievances and aspirations of all communities in Manipur.

The situation in Jiribam remains tense, with the possibility of further violence and displacement looming over the residents. The state and central governments, along with civil society organizations, must work collaboratively to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected and to restore peace and normalcy to the region.

In conclusion, the fresh outbreak of violence in Jiribam district, marked by the burning of houses in Borobekra subdivision, has exacerbated the already precarious situation in Manipur. The enhanced security measures and imposition of Section 144 are critical steps towards stabilizing the area. However, long-term solutions require addressing the deep-seated issues driving the conflict and fostering a culture of peace and cooperation among the diverse communities of Manipur.