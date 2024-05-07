22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Japanese ambassador to pay 2-day visit to Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 6: Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki will pay a two-day visit to Nagaland from May 7.

On the first day of his visit, the ambassador will attend a cultural programme at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima.

On May 8, Suzuki will participate in the soft inauguration of the Kohima Peace Memorial and Eco Park. He will lay the foundation stone of the park and take part in a ceremonial plantation in the morning.

He will then visit the Kohima War Cemetery to lay wreaths. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio will accompany the ambassador to lay wreath at the cemetery.

Later in the day, the ambassador and other Japanese delegates will visit the Kohima Cathedral and the World War II Museum at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the cultural and diplomatic ties between Japan and Nagaland.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
