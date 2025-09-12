Joint survey of enemy property begins in Tripura’s Sepahijala

BISHRAMGANJ (TRIPURA), Sept 11: A two-member team of Custodian for Enemy Property for India (CEPI) has begun joint inspection along with state Revenue department of identified enemy property in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, an official said on Thursday.

Under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, the CEPI, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is the custodian of property in India owned by Pakistani nationals.

“Following directive from the Centre, we have identified as many as 2,249 enemy properties measuring approximately 27 acres of land across the district. Out of which, altogether 615 plots have been vested to the CEPI after fulfilling all procedures in the past six months, while the process is on to hand over the remaining plots,” District Magistrate (DM), Sepahiajala, Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal told PTI.

The DM said a joint survey by the CEPI has already begun in different locations of the district and is scheduled to be completed by September 19.

“During the joint inspection, the CEPI team will inspect each Tehsil office and identify enemy property for the next course of action. Our people are assisting the CEPI team,” he said.

Jaiswal said under the Enemy Property Act, 1968, the identified plots could be sold to prospective buyers, but the current owners will get priority to buy the plot.

A good number of Muslim families had left Sepahijala district (part of undivided West Tripura district) for Bangladesh since 1964 to settle there, said local CPI(M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty.

According to him, a sizeable number of Hindu families had also left East Pakistan (present day Bangladesh) during and post 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, leaving behind their properties.

“Only a few families could exchange their prosperities as per the law during the period because of lack of facilities and awareness. This is a big problem when it comes to land records in Sonamura sub-division,” he said.

Sonamura, one of the bordering subdivisions of the district, had several ‘Muktijoddhas’ camps during the Bangladesh liberation war.

The MLA said there were two big camps in Sonamura sub-division for the ‘Muktijoddhas’ apart from several hideouts across the border, and the border subdivision had witnessed unprecedented exodus from the other side of the border during the Bangladesh liberation war. “Countless people have crossed the international border and taken shelter in several areas of Sonamura and its adjacent subdivisions. The majority of Muslim families went back to Bangladesh, but a good number of Hindu families preferred to stay back,” he said. (PTI)