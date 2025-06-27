Karmapa turns 40 at Rumtek Monastery

GANGTOK, June 26: Tibetan spiritual guru the Gyalwang Karmapa turned 40 on Thursday and his birthday was celebrated at Rumtek Monastery, according to a statement.

Ogyen Trinley Dorje, the 17th Karmapa, is the spiritual leader of around 900 monasteries, institutions and centres in 68 countries across the world.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the 40th birthday celebration of the Karmapa at the Dharma Chakra Centre in Rumtek Monastery.

A CMO statement said that on behalf of the people of Sikkim, Tamang offered prayers for the continued good health, long life, and enlightened activities of the Karmapa.

“May His Holiness continue to illuminate the path of Dharma and guide sentient beings with his boundless compassion and wisdom for many years to come,” said the chief minister.

Several monks, Ecclesiastical Minister Sonam Lama, and others were present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -

The Gylway Karmapa is the head of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. (PTI)