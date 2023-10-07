Khasi Authors’ Society advocates for Khasi language inclusion in Constitution

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) has adopted four resolutions, including a demand for the introduction of an official Bill in the next session of the Parliament for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

These resolutions were passed following a national seminar on ‘Khasi language, literature, and culture’ held in Delhi and a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar on September 29-30.

- Advertisement -

KAS President Dr. DRL Nonglait stated, “We have decided to urge the Government of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs to introduce an official Bill in the next session of the Parliament as that will be a step for bringing Khasi into the 8th Schedule to the Constitution of India. The government has to amend the 8th Schedule for the inclusion of any language among the Eighth scheduled languages.”

The KAS is also seeking a response from the office of the Union Home Minister regarding the status of its memorandum demanding the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The KAS had previously met former Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in January 2019 and the incumbent Union Home Minister on July 24, 2021, in Shillong.

However, Dr. Nonglait expressed concern that there has been little progress since their interaction with the Ministry of Home Affairs and that they haven’t received any communication regarding their demand.

- Advertisement -

The KAS has submitted comprehensive documentation on the Khasi language, including detailed information and strong justifications, to the President of India, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister for their intervention.

Dr. Nonglait mentioned that the KAS will await the upcoming session of Parliament before deciding on their next course of action. (NNN)