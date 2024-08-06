30 C
Kuki-Zo MLAs Urge Centre to Reconsider Replacing Assam Rifles in Manipur

Kuki-Zo MLAs have called on the Centre to rethink its decision to replace Assam Rifles in Manipur, emphasizing the need for stability and security in the region.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur have appealed to the Central government to reconsider its decision to replace the Assam Rifles with another security force in the state. The MLAs emphasized the crucial role that the Assam Rifles have played in maintaining stability and security in the region, particularly in areas with significant Kuki-Zo populations.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Kuki-Zo legislators highlighted the deep trust and cooperation that the local communities have developed with the Assam Rifles over the years. They expressed concerns that replacing this force could disrupt the existing harmony and potentially lead to increased tensions in the state.

“The Assam Rifles have been instrumental in ensuring peace and security in our region. Their familiarity with the local terrain and communities has been a key factor in their effectiveness,” stated the letter. “We urge the Centre to reconsider this decision, keeping in mind the potential repercussions on the ground.”

The MLAs also pointed out the Assam Rifles’ longstanding history of service in the Northeast, noting their contributions to counter-insurgency operations and their role in fostering community relations. They argued that the sudden replacement of such a trusted force could undermine ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order in Manipur.

In response to the appeal, the Union Home Ministry has assured the MLAs that their concerns will be taken into consideration. Officials have indicated that any decision regarding the deployment of security forces in Manipur will be made with careful deliberation, prioritizing the safety and stability of the region.

The appeal from the Kuki-Zo MLAs underscores the complexities involved in security management in conflict-prone areas and highlights the importance of community trust and cooperation in maintaining peace. As discussions continue, the Central government is expected to engage with local leaders to find a solution that ensures both security and stability for the people of Manipur.

