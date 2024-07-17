29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Last seven months of ZPM fruitful than Congress, MNF's 37 years: Minister

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, July 16: Mizoram minister Lalsawivunga has claimed that what the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has done in the last seven months could not be achieved by the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress during their rule for 37 years.

Addressing a function at the ZPM office here on Monday, Lalsawivunga, a cabinet minister holding several portfolios including art and culture and animal husbandry, claimed that the previous MNF government has left behind over Rs 13,500 crore liabilities, which is 95.6 per cent of the state’s annual budget of Rs 14,209.94 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

He said the present government has been dragged into a situation in which it has to borrow money due to the huge liabilities left behind by the previous dispensation.

However, the government is using the money in a meaningful and effective manner even if it is borrowed, he said.

He claimed the present government has cleared all pending medical bills, power bills and is also able to pay salaries and pension on time.

Hitting out at opposition MNF and Congress, Lalsawivunga said the meaning of politics according to them is nothing but to blame the present government.

“The MNF and Congress, which have ruled the state interchangeably for 37 years, have indulged in unconstructive criticism and levelling baseless accusations against the ZPM government only because the present dispensation executed work which those parties could not do or not were willing to do during their tenure,” the minister said.

The ZPM came to power in the state in December last year after assembly elections, winning 27 of the 40 seats. (PTI)

