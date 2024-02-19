Lokayukta should work in full potential: Mukul Sangma

SHILLONG, Feb 18: Former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma recently emphasised the need to allow the Meghalaya Lokayukta to function to its full potentiality.

“What is the purpose of Lokayukta? The whole state wanted at least something that would act as deterrence. Therefore, allow it to function to its full potentiality. Let everybody at least realises the existence of a deterrence,” Sangma told reporters.

“Now if it doesn’t perform, who will fear the law? Therefore, fear of law is crucial and the enactment of law is precisely for that purpose. It will ensure there is an ultimate end result of enabling people to self regulate. When there is fear for law people will all be self regulated, when there is a fear for law, everybody including policy makers, we will all self-regulate,” he added.

On the recent removal of the three retired officials by the Lokayukta, Sangma said, “What is the intention? Intention is more important. You have to be more analytical, you have to be more investigative then you will have the answer. What is the intention? Was there any malafide intention behind it? Was there any reason which necessitated the government to change people?

“You know the Lokayukta is doing its job. Number of issues of corruption has been already taken up by Lokayukta so you can understand the magnitude of responsibility and therefore, magnitude of responsibility by everybody concerned. So the sole idea and purpose of Lokayukta and various other laws which have been enacted do have the same objective,” he said.

Sangma said, “So let see how we ultimately somehow instill this sense of responsibility in as far as politicians and all those responsible elected members of this House can really connect with this sole objective of the purpose for which we are here.” (NNN)