AITC announces first list of candidates for Meghalaya Assembly polls

Former CM Mukul Sangma to contest from two seats

- Advertisement -

Shillong, Jan 6 (NNN): The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced its first list of 52 candidates on Friday for upcoming Meghalaya assembly election with leader of opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma all set to contest from two seats.

The list which also featured nine legislators, seven MDCs and five female candidates was announced by the AITC state president Charles Pyngrope in presence of legislature party leader Dr Mukul Sangma, vice president George B Lyngdoh and others.

Pyngrope told reporters that Dr Mukul Sangma will be contesting from Songsak and Tikrikilla constituencies.

He also refused to reply on whether Mukul Sangma will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party and said, “You have been waiting for this answer for a very long time and I request you to wait a little longer.”

- Advertisement -

The state president however added, “As usual in any political party, it is the post-election scenario and the members of the parties who are elected to represent in the House will have the final say and I am sure at that time the party will take a call.”

Earlier in the 2018 Assembly polls, Mukul Sangma won from two seats – Songsak and Ampati. He later resigned and was replaced by his eldest daughter Miani D Shira as Ampati MLA.

When asked, the former chief minister said that his decision to again contest from two seats was part of the party’s political strategy and the demand of the people.

“There are multiple factors but I think the factor that I can share with you is that the overall demand as well as the felt necessary political strategy and that is how we look at it,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Responding to a query as to which of the two seats he would be relieving post elections, Sangma said, “That is a million dollar question.”

With regards to the allegations against him contesting from two seats, the leader of opposition said, “I am sure or unsure both. Anybody can have their own conclusion but we have no problem with others having different conclusions. It is done with utmost due diligence with overall political whatever factors are considered to be taken into consideration that is how it is.”

Further, Sangma said that the party is expecting the people of the state to think for the secured future of the state. The state has really suffered because of the usual traditional fractured mandate that has been the usual trend in the state of Meghalaya except the first election post creation of the state.

“Therefore, it is time for all of us to realize that in a democracy it is always necessary for the people to understand the impact both positive and negative impact post fractured mandate during an electoral mandate,” he said.

The former chief minister said that the party will be reaching out to the people to take into consideration the larger interest of the people and larger interest of the state based on which they will definitely decide upon the mandate.

“If that happens what we foresee is that the people of the state will definitely be not a fracture mandate anymore that is what we are looking at but that will be left to the wisdom of the people our job is to reach out to the people somehow navigate our conversation, our discussion and the narratives thereof to achieve that objective,” he added.

The other sitting legislators are George B Lyngdoh (Umroi), Charles Pyngrope (Nongthymmai), SG Esmatur Mominin (Phulbari), Zenith M Sangma (Rangsakona), Miani Dalbot Shira (Ampati), Dikkanchi Dalbot Shira (Mahendraganj), Winnerson D Sangma (Salmanpara), Lazarus M Sangma (Chokpot).

The seven MDCs, who will be contesting the elections include A Andrew Shullai (Jowai), Cherak Watre Momin (Kharkutta), Pardinand D Shira (Mendipathar), Rinaldo K Sangma (Resubelpara), Alphonsush R Marak (Williamnagar), Agassi R Marak (Selsella), Sadhiarani M Sangma (Gambegre).

The female candidates apart from the sitting legislators and sitting MDC also include Dr Saralin Dorphang (Mawhati) and Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah (North Shillong),

The other candidates are Sunida Bareh (Khliehriat), Lasting Suchiang (Mokaiaw), Alban K Gashnga (Amlarem), Sunmoon D Marak (Jirang), Gilbert Nongrum (Umsning), Banshanlang Lawai (Mawryngkneng), Samborlang Diengdoh (Pynthorumkhrah), Iwan Maria (West Shillong), Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih (South Shillong), Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo (Mylliem), Joannes Jefferson Tyler Lamphrang Lamare (Nongkrem), Stodingstar Thabah (Sohiong), Mawkordor Rynjah (Mawphlang), Vincent T Sangma (Mawsynram), Playness Khiewtam (Shella), Edmund Khongngai (Pynursla), Harold Firming Khongsit (Sohra), Dondor Marbaniang (Mawkynrew), Macmillan Kharbani (Nongstoin), Fernandez S Dkhar (Rambrai-Jyrngam), Justine G Momin (Mawshynrut), Savio Phrangsngi Dkhar (Ranikor), Sounder S Cajee (Mawkyrwat), Tengrak R Marak (Bajengdoba), Sengnam R Marak (Rongjeng), Dr Prabir D Sangma (Raksamgre), Dr Mohammed Miznur Rahamankazi (Rajabala), rupa M Marak (Dadengre), Richard Mrong Marak (South Tura), Sengkal A Sangma (Dalu), Dr Rajesh M Marak (Rongra-Siju) and Dr Saljangringrang R Marak (Baghmara).