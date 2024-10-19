Loktak Run 2024: Racing to Save Manipur’s Prized Lake

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: The Loktak Run 2024, a 12-kilometer marathon, was organized to mark Loktak Day and raise awareness about saving Loktak Lake, one of Manipur’s most significant ecological and cultural landmarks. Held on Thursday, the run aimed to promote both a healthy lifestyle and environmental consciousness, particularly focusing on this year’s theme: “Stop Plastic Pollution, Save Loktak.” The run started from Sendra and concluded at Ningthoukhong Higher Secondary School, with several hundred participants coming together to support the cause.

- Advertisement -

The event was formally flagged off by MLA S Premchandra and Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Chairman M Asnikumar. As they addressed the gathering, both leaders underscored the importance of Loktak Lake, not only for Manipur’s tourism industry but also for the environment and the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on it. Loktak Lake, often referred to as the lifeline of the state, supports a rich variety of flora and fauna and is home to the Keibul Lamjao National Park, which shelters the endangered Sangai deer, a symbol of Manipur’s natural heritage.

MLA S Premchandra emphasized the lake’s ecological importance, stating that it sustains a vast human population and numerous species. He highlighted that preserving this vital water body is essential, not just for the present generation but also for future ones. Premchandra stressed that the increasing pollution, particularly plastic waste, is one of the biggest threats to Loktak Lake’s ecosystem, calling for immediate action to tackle the issue.

The LDA chairman, M Asnikumar, spoke about Loktak Lake’s historical and cultural significance, reminding attendees that the lake is deeply rooted in Manipur’s identity. He mentioned that over the years, Loktak has been not only a source of sustenance but also an integral part of local folklore and traditions. Asnikumar called for a collective effort to protect the lake, urging both the government and the public to contribute towards safeguarding this natural resource.

He further elaborated on the initiatives taken by various stakeholders, including government bodies, private organizations, and individuals, to curb pollution and restore the lake’s health. One such initiative is the emphasis on reducing plastic usage, which is choking the lake and endangering its biodiversity. Additionally, several clean-up drives and campaigns have been launched to remove plastic waste from the lake and its surrounding areas.

- Advertisement -

The Loktak Run 2024 saw a massive turnout of participants from different walks of life, ranging from fitness enthusiasts to environmental activists. The enthusiasm and energy at the event were palpable, as runners not only competed for fitness but also to raise their voices for an urgent cause. Each runner symbolized a step towards a cleaner, healthier Loktak, free from the plastic pollution that has been plaguing it.

The run served as a reminder that saving Loktak Lake requires both collective action and individual responsibility. Beyond the government’s efforts, public participation is crucial in reducing the use of plastics and ensuring that future generations can enjoy the beauty and bounty of the lake. The event ended with a pledge from the participants to continue supporting initiatives that focus on the conservation of Loktak Lake and other environmental issues.

Overall, the Loktak Run 2024 was a successful event that not only brought people together for fitness and fun but also highlighted the growing environmental challenges faced by Manipur’s most treasured water body. The hope is that such initiatives will inspire more individuals and communities to actively participate in preserving the region’s natural resources.