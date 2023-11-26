Hydro project threat to Loktak Lake raises concerns

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 25: The chairman of the Loktak Development
Authority (LDA), M Asnikumar Singh has raised concerns on
safety of the ecosystem of the Loktak Lake given the
commissioning of Loktak Hydro Electric project.
Recently, he held a joint meeting at the Ministry of
environment, forest & climate change, govt of India,
Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi focusing on environmental
safeguard measures essential for the ongoing renovation and
modernization of the Loktak Power Station.
The meeting is a result of multiple letters written by the
chairman, LDA to concerned ministries (including PMO) after
NHPC proposed a DPR for the modernisation of Loktak Hydro
Project without the consultation of LDA & forest & wildlife
dept, Manipur, Ministry of EF&CC, govt of India.
“The disruptions to the natural flow of Loktak Lake have not
only impacted biodiversity but have also led to the
displacement of communities reliant on the lake for their
livelihoods,” he felt.
One of the significant concerns raised by chairman M
Asnikumar is the alteration in water flow patterns, adversely
affecting the flora and fauna of the Ramsar site, but also
agriculture and fisheries in the region. The project has
prompted changes in sedimentation levels, posing challenges to
water quality and raising apprehensions about the long-term
sustainability of the lake’s ecosystem. In response to these
challenges, the LDA chairman emphasized the need for a
comprehensive assessment that considers not only the
immediate implications but also the long-term environmental
and social repercussions. He stressed the importance of
incorporating sustainable practices into renovation and
modernization plans to mitigate the adverse effects on the
ecosystem and the communities dependent on it.
Furthermore, chairman Asnikumar highlighted the commitment
of the Loktak Development Authority to engage in a
collaborative effort with relevant authorities & stakeholders,
including officials from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of
Power, Central Water Commission, Ministry of water resources,
NHPC, state forest & wildlife dept, and WISA (Wetland
International South Asia). This collective approach aims to
foster a meaningful dialogue, ensuring that diverse
perspectives contribute to the decision-making process.
Furthermore, the LDA chairman outlined the problems created
by the Loktak Hydro Project since its commission,
addressing concerns related to water quality, siltation, and the
overall ecological balance of the region. The chairman
expressed a commitment to addressing these challenges
through responsible and sustainable modernization efforts and
the removal of Loktak Lake from the Montreux records. He
stressed that Loktak Lake is the cradle of the civilization of
Manipur and stated that Manipur can live without the
Loktak Hydro Project, but Manipur cannot live without Loktak
Lake. Chairman Asnikumar Singh’s vision extends beyond the
immediate concerns, as he proposed the incorporation of
changed hydrological patterns, provisions for the
enhancement of the livelihood of affected people and
recommendations of the Expert Advisory Committee
constituted by LDA to address the environmental and social
challenges associated with the Loktak Hydro Electric Project.
This proactive stance reflects the commitment to responsible
and sustainable development practices, aligning progress with
the preservation of the unique ecology of Loktak Lake. Pr CCF
cum chief Wildlife Warden Manipur S Chhabra IFS also
highlighted the critical ecological status of Keibul Lamjao
Floating National Park & the alarming situation of its
biodiversity, which is a serious threat to the existence of world-
famous Sangai (unique deer species of the world). He strongly
suggested revisiting the modernisation plan of the Loktak Hydel
Project before execution to avoid further adverse impacts. Also
also conveyed the Manipur government’s earnest commitment
to conserving and effectively managing Loktak Lake and its
associated wetlands.
He emphasised chief minister N Biren Singh’s aspiration to
restore the lake to its pristine grandeur. The chairman
extended a warm invitation, on behalf of the CM, to officials
from various ministries and agencies under the
union government for a chief minister-level joint meeting in
Imphal soon. This meeting aims to establish a platform for in-
depth discussions, fostering a comprehensive understanding of
the pertinent issues, and facilitating collaborative solutions for
a balanced and sustainable future. He also expressed sincere
appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of environment,
forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), government of India, for
organizing such an important meeting. The meeting was
attended by senior officials from the Ministry of environment,
forest & climate change, water resources (jal shakti), power,
govt of India, Central Water Commission, NHPC Ltd,
WISA, Pr CCF, Manipur & PD, SE (wetland), LDA.