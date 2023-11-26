Hydro project threat to Loktak Lake raises concerns

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: The chairman of the Loktak Development

Authority (LDA), M Asnikumar Singh has raised concerns on

safety of the ecosystem of the Loktak Lake given the

commissioning of Loktak Hydro Electric project.

Recently, he held a joint meeting at the Ministry of

environment, forest & climate change, govt of India,

Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi focusing on environmental

safeguard measures essential for the ongoing renovation and

modernization of the Loktak Power Station.

The meeting is a result of multiple letters written by the

chairman, LDA to concerned ministries (including PMO) after

NHPC proposed a DPR for the modernisation of Loktak Hydro

Project without the consultation of LDA & forest & wildlife

dept, Manipur, Ministry of EF&CC, govt of India.

“The disruptions to the natural flow of Loktak Lake have not

only impacted biodiversity but have also led to the

displacement of communities reliant on the lake for their

livelihoods,” he felt.

One of the significant concerns raised by chairman M

Asnikumar is the alteration in water flow patterns, adversely

affecting the flora and fauna of the Ramsar site, but also

agriculture and fisheries in the region. The project has

prompted changes in sedimentation levels, posing challenges to

water quality and raising apprehensions about the long-term

sustainability of the lake’s ecosystem. In response to these

challenges, the LDA chairman emphasized the need for a

comprehensive assessment that considers not only the

immediate implications but also the long-term environmental

and social repercussions. He stressed the importance of

incorporating sustainable practices into renovation and

modernization plans to mitigate the adverse effects on the

ecosystem and the communities dependent on it.

Furthermore, chairman Asnikumar highlighted the commitment

of the Loktak Development Authority to engage in a

collaborative effort with relevant authorities & stakeholders,

including officials from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of

Power, Central Water Commission, Ministry of water resources,

NHPC, state forest & wildlife dept, and WISA (Wetland

International South Asia). This collective approach aims to

foster a meaningful dialogue, ensuring that diverse

perspectives contribute to the decision-making process.

Furthermore, the LDA chairman outlined the problems created

by the Loktak Hydro Project since its commission,

addressing concerns related to water quality, siltation, and the

overall ecological balance of the region. The chairman

expressed a commitment to addressing these challenges

through responsible and sustainable modernization efforts and

the removal of Loktak Lake from the Montreux records. He

stressed that Loktak Lake is the cradle of the civilization of

Manipur and stated that Manipur can live without the

Loktak Hydro Project, but Manipur cannot live without Loktak

Lake. Chairman Asnikumar Singh’s vision extends beyond the

immediate concerns, as he proposed the incorporation of

changed hydrological patterns, provisions for the

enhancement of the livelihood of affected people and

recommendations of the Expert Advisory Committee

constituted by LDA to address the environmental and social

challenges associated with the Loktak Hydro Electric Project.

This proactive stance reflects the commitment to responsible

and sustainable development practices, aligning progress with

the preservation of the unique ecology of Loktak Lake. Pr CCF

cum chief Wildlife Warden Manipur S Chhabra IFS also

highlighted the critical ecological status of Keibul Lamjao

Floating National Park & the alarming situation of its

biodiversity, which is a serious threat to the existence of world-

famous Sangai (unique deer species of the world). He strongly

suggested revisiting the modernisation plan of the Loktak Hydel

Project before execution to avoid further adverse impacts. Also

Laishram to tie knot in Imphal The chairman of LDA

also conveyed the Manipur government’s earnest commitment

to conserving and effectively managing Loktak Lake and its

associated wetlands.

He emphasised chief minister N Biren Singh’s aspiration to

restore the lake to its pristine grandeur. The chairman

extended a warm invitation, on behalf of the CM, to officials

from various ministries and agencies under the

union government for a chief minister-level joint meeting in

Imphal soon. This meeting aims to establish a platform for in-

depth discussions, fostering a comprehensive understanding of

the pertinent issues, and facilitating collaborative solutions for

a balanced and sustainable future. He also expressed sincere

appreciation and gratitude to the Ministry of environment,

forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), government of India, for

organizing such an important meeting. The meeting was

attended by senior officials from the Ministry of environment,

forest & climate change, water resources (jal shakti), power,

govt of India, Central Water Commission, NHPC Ltd,

WISA, Pr CCF, Manipur & PD, SE (wetland), LDA.