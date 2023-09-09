LSCF-NEI condemns alleged assault on former village chairman by Kuki militants

IMPHAL, Sept 8: The Liangmai Senior Citizens’ Forum, North East India (LSCF-NEI), in a statement issued

by its chairman Ch Dithinbou, on Friday said that the September 5 incident has a potential to trigger a

flare-up. While strongly condemning the incident, the Forum said that Kukis have been harassing Naga

commuters along the IT Road for a long time now.

Z Hotngambou of Rianglong (Lenglong) village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district, was assaulted on

September 5 by the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) cadres, which is under Suspension of Operation

(SoO) with the government, at Chalwa along I T Road under Kangpokpi district.

Z Hotngambou is ex-chairman of Lenglong village, a founding member and advisor of Zuinamai

Foundation-North East India, and a member of LSCF-NEI.

According to LSCF-NEI, Z Hotngambou had to undergo medical treatments because of the beating by the

Kuki militants. The Forum also alleged that the Kuki militants started beating Hotngambou the moment

he mentioned the names of Naga Hoho, UNC, LNC and others during the course of interrogation by the

Kuki militants. “Such an act of the Kuki militants is akin to challenging the Naga civil society organizations

and the Nagas as a whole,” the Liangmai elders’ body also said.

The Liangmai Senior Citizens’ Forum then recalled how the 1990s’ violence between the Nagas and the

Kukis cropped up. The Forum further recalled that incident where the then chairman of Chaton village

who also happened to be secretary of Zeliangrong Union of Tamei Zone, Mr.Champonbou, was thrashed

by the Kukis at Chalwa, IT Road, many years ago. The Liangmai forum then asked, “What actually the

Kukis are upto by repeatedly meting out such acts to the Nagas?”

The Liangmai body then drew the attention of all concerned people and authorities to look into the

issue and address the situation at the earliest. (NNN)