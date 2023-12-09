18 C
Major setback for Arunachal Congress after several workers switch to BJP

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 9: In a significant political development, Arunachal Pradesh saw 937 former members of the Indian National Congress (INC) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This mass shift took place in the Nyapin Assembly Constituency, marking a considerable blow to both the Congress and the National People’s Party in the area.

Earlier in October, 48 members of the INC and National People’s Party had joined the BJP in a mass joining event at Tapioso, under the Sangdupota circle in the Papum Pare district. This event was presided over by local 14th doimukh BJP MLA Tana Hali Tara.

Tapioso, a remote area under the Doimukh assembly constituency, is accessible only via two-wheeler road in some places.

The local MLA has been conducting a tour to encourage citizens to join the BJP. The tour, which started with bikes and scooters to reach areas without good roads, also serves as a means to inspect developmental activities in the constituency.

