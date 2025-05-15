Rev Techi Togum Tara passes away at 47

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 13: In a profound loss to the Christian community and the society of Arunachal Pradesh, Rev. Techi Togum Tara, a respected spiritual leader and devoted community servant, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 13, at Aditya Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam. He was 47 years old and had suffered a brain stroke.

Rev Tara’s mortal remains were brought to the Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) Campus at Kankarnallah, Naharlagun, where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects. Floral tributes poured in from people of all walks of life, including prominent political leaders, religious figures, and social activists.

The final rites will be conducted on Wednesday at his native village, Khemlee, in Sagalee Sub-Division of Papum Pare district.

Born on November 1, 1977, Rev Tara was the son of Late Techi Teni and Late Techi Pera. He is survived by his wife, Techi Nisha, and daughter, Techi Amin.

Rev Tara began his journey in ministry with the NBCC on August 8, 2001, and for the past 23 years, served faithfully across Papum Pare district, especially in the Balijan Pastoral Range. Known for his compassion, humility, and unwavering dedication, he played a vital role in spiritual leadership and social welfare, earning the admiration of communities far and wide.

Among the dignitaries who paid their respects were former Chief Minister and APCC President Nabam Tuki, Arunachal Christian Forum Chairman Tarh Miri, NBCC Chairman Techi James Tara, NBCC General Secretary Tagang Gello, and several other public leaders, religious personalities, and social workers including Toko Kach.

Rev. Tara leaves behind a rich legacy of faith, community service, and spiritual leadership. His passing is deeply mourned by all who knew him, and his influence will continue to inspire generations to come.