Man Endangering Pasasengers’ Life Arrested

Agartala, Sep 22: Police have arrested the man who attempted to open an emergency door of a Guwahati-Agartala Indigo flight mid-air, endangering the lives of his co-passengers and crew members on board.

The accused, Biswajit Debath (41), hailing from West Tripura’s Jirania, admitted that he suffered from depression and wanted to jump from the plane, police said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

“Biswajit has been arrested for “endangering the lives of hundreds of passengers” and getting into a scuffle with crew members on board, officer-in-charge of the Airport Police Station at Agartala, Abhijit Mandal told PTI.

He will be produced before a court on Friday, Mandal said.

“Biswajit has confessed that he suffers from depression and was trying to jump from the flight by opening the emergency door mid-air. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said.

The man tried to open the emergency door around 1 pm on Thursday, when the plane was flying 15 miles from the runway of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Agartala in Tripura, an official had said.

- Advertisement -

The crew members and other passengers intervened and resisted the attempt, with the flight landed safely at Agartala, the Airports Authority of India official said. (PTI)