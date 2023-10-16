Mandaviya visits Meghalaya’s aspirational Ri-Bhoi district

NONGPOH, Oct 15: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on

Sunday visited Ri-Bhoi, one of Meghalaya’s aspirational

districts, where he interacted with ASHA workers and

beneficiaries of health schemes.

Mandaviya, the health and family welfare minister, held a

review meeting here on the aspirational programme, an

initiative that aims at quickly and effectively transforming

most under-developed districts across the country.

On the last day of his two-day Meghalaya tour, the union

minister visited a health and wellness centre at Umsaw

Nongkharai, where he interacted with accredited social

health activists (ASHAs) and beneficiaries of the health smart

card initiative, a collaborative effort between the state and

central governments.

He was accompanied by state health minister Ampareen

Lyngdoh and senior district officials.

A review meeting took place on the aspirational programme

in the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner’s office at Nongpoh, an

official said.

Lyngdoh highlighted the purpose of Mandaviya’s visit during

the meeting.

She underlined that the union health minister inaugurated a

regional cancer centre and additional facilities at the

NEIGRIHMS Hospital in Shillong.

Lyngdoh also emphasised that Mandaviya’s focus was “on

the importance of transitioning the aspirational district to an

inspirational one by eradicating poverty and ensuring

advance comprehensive development for the well-being of

the state’s people and the nation as a whole”.

National Health Mission, Meghalaya director Ramkumar S

apprised the union minister of the ongoing healthcare

services available at the Umsaw Nongkharai sub-centre.

He also gave an overview of the digital interventions that

have been incorporated in the state for improved data entry

and analysis.

The mission director also informed Mandaviya about the

state’s success in tapping solar energy to provide power to

the health centres. (PTI)