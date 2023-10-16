Mandaviya visits Meghalaya’s aspirational Ri-Bhoi district

NONGPOH, Oct 15: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on
Sunday visited Ri-Bhoi, one of Meghalaya’s aspirational
districts, where he interacted with ASHA workers and
beneficiaries of health schemes.
Mandaviya, the health and family welfare minister, held a
review meeting here on the aspirational programme, an
initiative that aims at quickly and effectively transforming
most under-developed districts across the country.
On the last day of his two-day Meghalaya tour, the union
minister visited a health and wellness centre at Umsaw
Nongkharai, where he interacted with accredited social
health activists (ASHAs) and beneficiaries of the health smart
card initiative, a collaborative effort between the state and
central governments.
He was accompanied by state health minister Ampareen
Lyngdoh and senior district officials.
A review meeting took place on the aspirational programme
in the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner’s office at Nongpoh, an
official said.
Lyngdoh highlighted the purpose of Mandaviya’s visit during
the meeting.
She underlined that the union health minister inaugurated a
regional cancer centre and additional facilities at the
NEIGRIHMS Hospital in Shillong.
Lyngdoh also emphasised that Mandaviya’s focus was “on
the importance of transitioning the aspirational district to an
inspirational one by eradicating poverty and ensuring
advance comprehensive development for the well-being of
the state’s people and the nation as a whole”.
National Health Mission, Meghalaya director Ramkumar S
apprised the union minister of the ongoing healthcare
services available at the Umsaw Nongkharai sub-centre.
He also gave an overview of the digital interventions that
have been incorporated in the state for improved data entry
and analysis.
The mission director also informed Mandaviya about the
state’s success in tapping solar energy to provide power to
the health centres. (PTI)