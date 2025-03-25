Manipur: 2 Arambai Tenggol members held as raids continue following clash with UNLF militants

19 C
IMPHAL, March 24: Two members of Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol were arrested in connection with the clash with UNLF (Pambei) militants in Manipur, police said on Monday.

Around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol on Saturday afternoon barged into the residence of UNLF militant Irengbam Nandakumar Singh in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, they said.

Four UNLF (Pambei) militants present in the house received blunt injuries. A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot.

The four UNLF (Pambei) militants were taken into custody, while the attackers managed to escape from the spot, the officer said.

In an operation on Sunday, two Arambai Tenggol members were arrested in connection with the attack.

Those arrested were identified as Kshetrimayum Nikhil Singh (28) and Yumnam Pringanba Singh (23).

Police said “raids are going on to arrest other accused” involved in the incident.

Following the clash, security forces raided an office of Arambai Tenggol in Khurai and seized three four-wheelers, 15 gm of suspected heroin, eight bulletproof plates, three wireless handsets, an INSAS bayonet, two .303 bayonets, two swords and other incriminating documents.

Arambai Tenggol had been at the forefront of clashes with Kuki village volunteers till they surrendered their firearms in February in response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s call.

Meanwhile, five militants were arrested with arms and ammunition in separate operations in the state.

Three cadres of the banned PREPAK (PRO) were arrested on Sunday from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district.

They were identified as Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Yumlembam Romesh Singh (47) and RK Navy Meitei (32). Among the items recovered from them were a .303 LMG, two .303 LMG magazines, and 20 ammunition.

Another member of the outfit was arrested from Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Md Taj Khan @ Romen (37), was accused of extorting local shops.

A member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was arrested from Ningomvam Lamkhai in Imphal West district. He was identified as Shagolshem Prabin Singh (27), police said.

He was involved in extorting transport vehicles, they said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

A delegation of Supreme Court judges visited the ethnic strife-torn state on Saturday and called upon the people to work together to restore peace and harmony.

Justice BR Gavai, who led the delegation, expressed hope that the “current difficult phase” in the state will be over soon with the assistance of the executive, legislature and judiciary, and it will prosper like the rest of the country. (PTI)

